      Weather Alert

Schools Calling Off in Advance of Winter Storm

Feb 1, 2022 @ 3:02pm

Multiple schools in the Will County area are calling off in advance of the coming winter storm.

Joliet Township High School District 204 will hold an Emergency E-Learning Day for students and staff on Wednesday. Students and staff should not report to school.

Minooka CCSD 201 will hold an eLearning day on Wednesday. All buildings will be closed and students will access their teachers and activities remotely.

Joliet District 86 Schools will be closed on Wednesday as well. No classes or after school activities will be held. The school day will be made up on June 2.

