School Closings for THURSDAY JANUARY 31st

Click here for a list of Schools that are closed for Thursday January 31st, 2019

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY...

.Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 to 55 below zero this morning, and 35 to 50 below this afternoon through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. In addition, the gusty winds will result in areas of blowing snow in open areas through early afternoon, which could result in significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.