      Weather Alert

Schoolboys Branded ‘Geniuses’ after Fake Phone Trick They Played on their Parents

Mar 22, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Shown at left is an HTC G1 smartphone offered by T-Mobile and at right is an Apple iPhone 4S smartphone in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Schoolboys Branded ‘Geniuses’ after Fake Phone Trick They Played on their Parents
You have to give them points for creativity.

A pair of 14-year-old step-brothers weren’t happy, when their parents told them they had to stop using their phones at 9, each night.

So Fabien Birch and Ben Stewart tried to trick them, by handing over their phone cases – stuffed with paper and topped with photos of iPhone screens taped on top.

The plan worked for a few hours, but the parents eventually noticed a piece of tape sticking out of one of the cases. Their mom, Rebecca, from Dorset, England, says, “They were like partners in crime trying to pull the wool over our eyes.  There’s never a dull moment in our house.  When we realized, I just thought ‘Oh my God’ and I couldn’t be mad.  I thought it was genius and brilliant.”

The couple says they’ve now resorted to “nighttime patrol” – they make sure all phones, games and TVs are turned off, before the kids go to bed.

Find more, here:  (Mirror.co.uk)

  • A couple from the UK says their two 14-year-old boys tried to “pull the wool over their eyes” when they handed over two fake iPhones after a 9 p.m.-phone-cutoff rule was implemented
  • It took the parents a few hours to realize they were fake, and since then they’ve implemented a “nighttime patrol” where they make sure all phones, games, and TVs are turned off before the kids go to bed
TAGS
#FakePhones #Pranked #StepBrothers Iphone
Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Jason Aldean Says His Wife Has 'Lost Her Mind'
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is a Camera Spying on You? Here's How to Tell.
People Keep Asking Garth Brooks Where He's Hiding The Bodies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On