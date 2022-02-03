School Cancelations Across Will County

Due to unsafe road conditions and transportation concerns, there will be no school Thursday, February 3 for Joliet District 86. No classes or after school activities will be held. The school day will be made up on June 3.
Thursday will be an emergency eLearning Day for Joliet Township High School District 204.
Valley View School District 365U will hold an eLearning Day.
eLearning will also be taking place for the students of Troy School District 30c.
Joliet Catholic Academy will be closed on Thursday, February 3 due to the inclement weather. Faculty and students will not have classes, and instead observe a traditional “snow day”.
Providence Catholic High School will participate in an eLearning Day due to the weather.
All Lincoln-Way High School District 210 will have an emergency e-learning day Thursday.