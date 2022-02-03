      Breaking News
School Closings

School Cancelations Across Will County

Feb 2, 2022 @ 10:45pm

Due to unsafe road conditions and transportation concerns, there will be no school Thursday, February 3 for Joliet District 86. No classes or after school activities will be held. The school day will be made up on June 3.

Thursday will be an emergency eLearning Day for Joliet Township High School District 204.

Valley View School District 365U will hold an eLearning Day.

eLearning will also be taking place for the students of Troy School District 30c.

Joliet Catholic Academy will be closed on Thursday, February 3 due to the inclement weather. Faculty and students will not have classes, and instead observe a traditional “snow day”.

Providence Catholic High School will participate in an eLearning Day due to the weather.

All Lincoln-Way High School District 210 will have an emergency e-learning day Thursday.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
Jason Aldean Has New Hair!
Ruling On Illinois’ School Mask Mandate Expected Soon
IDOT Lane Closures This Weekend On I-80
Connect With Us Listen To Us On