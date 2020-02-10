‘Scented Flatulence Pills’ – Make Your “Toot” Smell Like Roses
Tired of killing the mood by breaking wind at the wrong moment? A new pill will make that fart smell like a rose bouquet.
At least, that’s the claim made, by Christian Poincheval, the French man who invented the pill. It’s called PilulePet.
Poincheval says these pills are made with natural ingredients – and they will give your gas a more pleasant aroma.
A variety of different scents are available, including rose, ginger, and chocolate. They sell for about $17 per pack.
Poincheval came up with the idea in 2007; after a he and his friends “nearly asphyxiated ourselves with our smelly farts,” after a meal, and disturbing nearby tables… Niiiiiiiiice.