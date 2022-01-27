Say Something with Chris Stapleton Was a Rare Production for Justin Timberlake

If you’re into “Throwback Thursday,” there is a bop you must put on your list.
The popularity of Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey,” gives his collaboration with Justin Timberlake a spin.
“Say Something,” was a killer collaboration from Timberlake’s 2018’s “Man In The Woods” album.
The video is six minutes long and was recorded completely live – with no second takes, no instrumentals and no pre-recording – which is a rare thing.
Timberlake is currently in the studio with frequent collaborator, Timbaland, working on his latest album.