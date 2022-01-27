      Weather Alert

Say Something with Chris Stapleton Was a Rare Production for Justin Timberlake

Jan 27, 2022 @ 11:00am

If you’re into “Throwback Thursday,” there is a bop you must put on your list.

The popularity of Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey,” gives his collaboration with Justin Timberlake a spin.

Say Something,” was a killer collaboration from Timberlake’s 2018’s “Man In The Woods” album.

The video is six minutes long and was recorded completely live – with no second takes, no instrumentals and no pre-recording – which is a rare thing.

Timberlake is currently in the studio with frequent collaborator, Timbaland, working on his latest album.

TAGS
#ChrisStapleton #JustinTimberlake #SaySomething
Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
Win Passes to a Chicago Wolves Game!
Second Major Accident Of The Day In The Will County Area
Michael Ray Talks Number #1!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On