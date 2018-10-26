Say it isn’t so!!!!

Stock up on chocolate now, because after the new year it is likely going to cost more. Hershey is going through with a planned price increase early next year to offset increases in commodity and shipping costs. The candy company said it would raise prices of some of its products by about two-and-a-half percent. It also has other changes in the works, including a Reese’s Thins, which would be a 40 percent slimmer peanut butter cup. It has also purchased some healthier products, including Pirate Brands.