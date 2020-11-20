Saweetie shares the music video for her single “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko

Blair CaldwellSaweetie drops the video for her single “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko.
The two West Coast natives are floating on cloud nine, or so it seems, in the Dave Meyers-directed music video, which features Saweetie in a number of colorful wigs and stunning looks and Aiko in a mystical forest.
Meanwhile, Saweetie cruises around town with her girls in a magical land of girl power where beauty, fashion, and femininity reign supreme, rapping about not entertaining the men who don’t support her.
“Ride around town till I leave / I gave that boy a round and sent him back to the streets / Like la-da-dee-da-dee-da / Yeah, I send him back to the streets,” raps Saweetie on the track that was co-produced by Timbaland.
The female empowered anthem might be next to join her successful streak of hit singles including “Tap In,” “My Type,” and “ICY GRL.”
Next up, Saweetie is set to appear on The Wendy Williams Show on November 25, where she will discuss her forthcoming debut album, Pretty B**** Music, which is set to drop soon.
By Rachel George
