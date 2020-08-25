Saweetie celebrates her VMA nomination with an upside-down twerk
Warner RecordsSaweetie is twerking with joy after scoring her first VMA nomination for her latest single, “Tap In.”
The “Icy” queen had all the pretty girls wanting to “Tap In” on the track that samples Too Short‘s 2006 single, “Blow the Whistle,” after it was released in June.
Saweetie shared the exciting news on Instagram with an upside-twerk routine that had all her friends ready to “Tap, tap, tap in.”
“Mood [be]cause I got my first VMA nomination for “Song of the Summer,” she wrote with the post. #TapIn! Icy gang gang gang gang.”
Saweetie’s VMA nomination received tons of praise in the comments from her boyfriend Quavo, rap newcomer Mulatto, JT from City Girls, David Guetta, actress Nafessa Williams and more.
This is a tremendous win for Saweetie, one of the rising women in rap and hip-hop with chart-topping hits such as “Icy Girl” and her 2019 double-platinum single “My Type,” which sampled Petey Pablo‘s 2003 single, “Freek-a-Leek.”
The 2020 MTV VMA Awards airs August 30 at 8 p.m. ET.
By Rachel George
