Savor Chris Stapleton’s new Traveller Whiskey

January 24, 2024 3:15PM CST
Disney/Scott Kirkland

“Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker Chris Stapleton has teamed with Kentucky-based Buffalo Trace Distillery to launch a new liquor: Traveller Whiskey.

Inspired by his 2015 album, Traveller, Chris says collaborating with Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley is “kind of a dream scenario” for him.

“It’s the company that makes the things that I’m the biggest fan of in the space,” Chris tells USA Today in a recent interview. “Every record we’ve ever made, a Buffalo Trace product has been in the room somewhere and it’s backstage before the shows, so there’s certainly a knowledge there.”

“I have kind of a thumbs-up, thumbs-down method whiskey. It’s just, ‘I like that’ or ‘I don’t like that,’” the Kentucky native adds. “And I like [Traveller Whiskey], I think it’s great. I think it’s really smooth and finishes really good.”

Per Buffalo Trace Distillery’s website, Traveller Whiskey has tasting notes that boast “complex aromas of vanilla, aged fruit and buttery shortbread rounded off by caramel and a touch of oak.” 

Traveller Whiskey is now available at retailers nationwide. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

