‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Gets a Release Date
It’s the year of reboots, and we’re not complaining. The ‘Saved By the Bell’ reboot just got a release date on Peacock TV and it’s coming November 25th!
This reboot is not like the rest because it actually stars the original cast, for the most part. Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar are all returning! Zack Morris is now the governor of California trying to help low income schools, and help send low income students to Bayside High. Of course, AC Slater and Jessie Spano now work at Bayside!