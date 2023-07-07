98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

July 7, 2023 8:04AM CDT
Save Money on your Vacation!
If you’re itching to take a trip soon, here are four tips on how to save money on a summer vacation . . .

1. Book your plane tickets now. Last-minute sales used to be common, but not so much anymore.

2. Be flexible. If you’re flexible on dates and destinations, you’ve got a WAY better chance of scoring a good deal on plane tickets and hotels.

3. Try to take your trip in late August. It’s likely to have better prices than July.

4. Travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Those are generally the cheapest days to fly . . . while Fridays and Sundays are usually the most expensive.

Recent Posts