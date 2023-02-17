SARA EVANS IS ‘THE MASKED SINGER,’

(Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

Sara Evans revealed herself to be the Mustang on The Masked Singer during the show’s ninth season premiere on Wednesday (February 15th). She performed Whitesnake‘s “Here I Go Again” and judges Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke were stumped.

Sara later said,“I love the show and I don’t think there’s ever enough country artists represented.”

In other Sara news, she will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Restless, with a special performance at The Ryman in Nashville on August 17th. Sara Evans Still Restless – The 20 Year Celebration will feature Sara’s performance of the album in its entirety. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24th at 10 a.m. CT.

