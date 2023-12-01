Sara Evans Celebrates Daughter Olivia’s Engagement

Sara Evans’ family is celebrating.

The country singer took to social media this week to share that her daughter, Olivia, is engaged.

“My middle child Olivia got engaged,” Evans writes excitedly. “I am beyond grateful to God for this and we LOVE Blake already as our son! We were so blessed to have been together with his family when he popped the question!”

“May the Lord bless them and keep them all the days of their lives! #thankyoujesus,” she adds.

