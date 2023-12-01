98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sara Evans Celebrates Daughter Olivia’s Engagement

November 30, 2023 6:05PM CST
(Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

Sara Evans’ family is celebrating.

The country singer took to social media this week to share that her daughter, Olivia, is engaged.

“My middle child Olivia got engaged,” Evans writes excitedly. “I am beyond grateful to God for this and we LOVE Blake already as our son! We were so blessed to have been together with his family when he popped the question!”

“May the Lord bless them and keep them all the days of their lives! #thankyoujesus,” she adds.

