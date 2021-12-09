Santa’s Magic Snow Globe in Plainfield This Sunday

This Sunday, December 12th the Plainfield Park District host Santa’s Magic Snow Globe. Santa’s coming in his magic snow globe and you can have a chance to meet him and have your photo taken all from a safe distance. The event will run from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center. On site registration will be available or you can register online at plfdparks.org. $20 for pre-registering and $30 to register on site. All funds raised during the event will support Friends of the Plainfield Park District. Find more here.