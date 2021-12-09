      Weather Alert

Santa’s Magic Snow Globe in Plainfield This Sunday

Dec 9, 2021 @ 12:51pm

This Sunday, December 12th the Plainfield Park District host Santa’s Magic Snow Globe. Santa’s coming in his magic snow globe and you can have a chance to meet him and have your photo taken all from a safe distance.  The event will run from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center. On site registration will be available or you can register online at plfdparks.org. $20 for pre-registering and $30 to register on site. All funds raised during the event will support Friends of the Plainfield Park District. Find more here.

