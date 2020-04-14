Santana, Chicago, REO Speedwagon featured on ‘NOW That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2’ compilation, due in May
UMeEven if you’re still stuck at home in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NOW That’s What I Call Music folks have put together another collection of songs that will make you feel like you’re sailing the high seas on your own personal yacht.
NOW That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2 is the sequel to a compilation of Yacht Rock classics that was released last year. If you’re not familiar with Yacht Rock, it’s a brand of soft rock, usually from the 1970s and early ’80s, that often features elements of smooth jazz, R&B and soul. Kenny Loggins, Toto and Michael McDonald are some examples of artists whose music typifies the genre.
NOW That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2 features songs by those three artists, as well as hits by other veteran rock acts like Santana, Chicago and REO Speedwagon. Loggins’ contribution to the track list is his classic 1978 duet with Stevie Nicks, “Whenever I Call You Friend.”
The compilation also features popular tunes by Gerry Rafferty, Air Supply, Eric Carmen, Little River Band, Seals & Crofts, Gordon Lightfoot, and Elvin Bishop.
NOW That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2 will be released on CD, digitally and via streaming services on May 1. A vinyl version will follow on June 19.
The term “Yacht Rock,” coined in 2005 in a humorous online video series of the same name, was originally somewhat derogatory, but it’s now been embraced by music fans and artists like.
Here’s the NOW That’s What I Call Yacht Rock 2 full track list:
Kenny Loggins featuring Stevie Nicks, “Whenever I Call You Friend”
Michael McDonald, “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)”
Gerry Rafferty, “Baker Street”
Chicago, “If You Leave Me Now”
REO Speedwagon, “Keep On Loving You”
Air Supply, “All Out of Love”
Eric Carmen, “All By Myself”
Paul Davis, “I Go Crazy”
Toto, “I’ll Be Over You”
Little River Band, “Reminiscing”
Seals & Crofts, “Summer Breeze”
Gordon Lightfoot, “Sundown”
Elvin Bishop, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”
Atlanta Rhythm Section, “So Into You”
Walter Egan, “Magnet and Steel”
Exile, “Kiss You All Over” (1986 version)
Captain & Tennille, “Love Will Keep Us Together”
Santana, “Hold On”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.