Sanders To Hold Rally In Grant Park On Saturday
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to Chicago this weekend to drum up support ahead of the Illinois primary on March 17th. The Vermont Senator is holding a rally on Saturday at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park. A large crowd is expected to attend. Sanders appears to be heading for a showdown with former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a very successful Super Tuesday. A total of 155 delegates will be up for grabs in the Illinois primary. Sanders will also hold a rally in Rockford next Tuesday. Biden will travel to Chicago on March 13th for a fundraiser.