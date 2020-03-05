      Weather Alert

Sanders To Hold Rally In Grant Park On Saturday

Mar 5, 2020 @ 12:42pm

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to Chicago this weekend to drum up support ahead of the Illinois primary on March 17th. The Vermont Senator is holding a rally on Saturday at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park. A large crowd is expected to attend. Sanders appears to be heading for a showdown with former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a very successful Super Tuesday. A total of 155 delegates will be up for grabs in the Illinois primary. Sanders will also hold a rally in Rockford next Tuesday. Biden will travel to Chicago on March 13th for a fundraiser.

