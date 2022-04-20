      Weather Alert

Samuel Martyka

Apr 20, 2022 @ 12:11pm

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Samuel Martyka,  from Joliet, Illinois, Seaman Daniel Oforiboateng, middle, from Accra, Ghana, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman John Stitt, from Benton, Arkansas, heave around line aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), while mooring at Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 18, 2022. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

