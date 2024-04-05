Sam Hunt’s ‘Locked Up’ EP has arrived

Sam Hunt has dropped his new EP, Locked Up.

The four-song set includes the previously released title track and current single, “Outskirts,” as well as two unreleased tracks, “Country House” and “Last Hurrah.”

Sam co-wrote three of its songs and tapped on a bevy of hit songwriters as contributors, including Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman and Luke Laird.

Sam’s latest album is 2020’s SOUTHSIDE, which featured the hits “Body Like a Back Road,” “Kinfolks” and “Hard to Forget.”

Coming up, Sam will perform “Locked Up” at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards. You can watch it live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Here’s the Locked Up EP track list:

“Locked Up”

“Country House”

“Last Hurrah”

“Outskirts”

