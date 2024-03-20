98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sam Hunt’s dropping new track, “Locked Up,” on Friday

March 20, 2024 1:45PM CDT
Share
ABC

Sam Hunt is set to release a new song, “Locked Up,” on Friday.

The announcement arrived on Sam’s socials on Wednesday, alongside photos of him and his band.

“I have a new song called ‘Locked Up’ coming out this Friday!” Sam captioned his Instagram carousel, which featured monochrome shots of Sam performing in a suit while holding an acoustic guitar.

A previously shared video showed Sam singing for inmates in a jail, with inmates cheering him post-performance.

“Locked Up” will follow Sam’s previously released tracks “Came the Closest,” “Women in My Life,” “Walmart” and “Outskirts,” which is now #6 on the country charts. Sam’s latest album is 2020’s SOUTHSIDE.

To see Sam on his ongoing Outskirts Tour, head to samhunt.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...

Recent Posts