SAM HUNT’S ’23’ INSPIRED BY IDEA THAT ‘YOU CAN’T MAKE NEW OLD FRIENDS’

Mar 29, 2022 @ 6:48am
Sam Hunt co-wrote his latest hit single, “23,” with the idea that certain memories and times in one’s life can only be experienced once. He explains:

“The general concept was sorta you can’t make new old friends, so you’re never gonna be exactly who you were at that point in your life, and you experience that version of the other person as well. So, there are times in your life when you’re not gonna be able to experience that again with anybody else in the future, but you can appreciate that a little bit, once it comes and goes.”

“23” sits at Number Two on the Mediabase chart this week.

It’s the first new track from Sam since his Southside album was released in 2020.

