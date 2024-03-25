98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sam Hunt unveils track list for ‘Locked Up’ EP

March 25, 2024 12:43PM CDT
Courtesy of Universal Music Group Nashville

Sam Hunt has announced his new Locked Up EP.

Arriving April 5, the four-song set will include two new songs, “Country House” and “Last Hurrah,” as well as its lead single, “Outskirts,” and the recently released title track.

“My new EP, Locked Up, is out April 5th. Listen to the title track, watch the video, and pre-order now,” Sam shared with fans on social media, alongside the reveal of the EP’s cover art. 

Sam’s Locked Up EP is available for presave now.

For tickets to Sam’s ongoing Outskirts Tour, visit samhunt.com.

Here’s the Locked Up EP track list:

“Locked Up”
“Country House”
“Last Hurrah”
“Outskirts”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

