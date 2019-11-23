Sam Hunt speaks out on DUI arrest: ‘It was a poor and selfish decision’
ABC RadioSam Hunt has released a statement following his DUI arrest on Thursday.
The singer was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police in the early morning hours on Thursday and charged for driving under the influence. Sam was pulled over when he was caught driving on the wrong side of the road in East Nashville. The officer reported that his blood alcohol level registered at .173 while the legal limit in Tennessee is 0.8. Sam was booked at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility around 6:30 a.m. CT and released on a $2,500 bond around 9 a.m.
In a statement shared on Twitter late Friday afternoon, Sam addressed the situation, saying he made a “poor and selfish decision” to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol at a friend’s show the night before.
“Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again,” he writes.
Sam is expected to appear in court on January 17.
