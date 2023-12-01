98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sam Hunt shares gender, name of second child

December 1, 2023 2:00PM CST
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sam Hunt is no longer the only male in the Hunt household.

The “Take Your Time” hitmaker shared with People that he and wife Hannah Lee Fowler have welcomed their second child, a boy, named Lowry Lee.

The baby boy’s name is derived from his parents’ middle names: Lowry is Hunt’s and Lee is Hannah’s. 

Lowry joins his 18-month-old big sister, Lucy Louise, who arrived in May 2022.

Sam’s announcement comes after he posted a photo of the new family of four during the Thanksgiving holiday and captioned it, “Thank You Lord.” The picture, however, hid Lowry’s face and was shared without mention of his name or gender.

On the music front, Sam’s #35 and ascending the country charts with his latest single, “Outskirts.”

Recent Posts