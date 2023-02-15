98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sam Hunt sets his sights on a short Sin City stint

February 15, 2023 1:54PM CST
Share
Sam Hunt sets his sights on a short Sin City stint

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sam Hunt is the latest country star who’s headed to Vegas. 

He won’t be sticking around for an extended residency like Luke BryanMiranda Lambert or Keith Urban, however. Instead, Sam will do a two-night stint at Resorts World Las Vegas, the same place Luke and Carrie Underwood have ongoing runs. 

Sam’s Sin City stint is Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, with tickets going on sale Thursday, February 16. You can find all the details online.

Right now, the Georgia native has a top 15 hit with “Water Under the Bridge,” and just last week, he put out a new track called “Walmart.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On
5

Chris Stapleton Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Recent Posts