Sam Hunt Reveals Second Baby on the Way with Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt seems to have his life moving in a happy direction.

The “Make You Miss Me” singer made the announcement, recently, at his Las Vegas concert, that he and wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are expecting their second child.

Sam said Hannah and his 10-month-old daughter, Lucy Lu, will be at the Resorts World Theatre, in Vegas with him this weekend, for their own kind of “House Party.”

Hannah canceled her divorce filing in February 2022 – which had been filed, at the time, due to “irreconcilable differences.”

The two have shared a rocky romantic past, with breakups, reunions, marriage and potential divorce, plus his past DUI conviction in Tennessee.