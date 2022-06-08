Sam Hunt Reveals Birth of Baby Girl While on Stage at the Ryman

Sam Hunt Is A Dad! Country Star Surprises Fans with Baby News on Stage at the Ryman
Sam Hunt announced that his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, had given birth to their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, June 7.
He was the main act at Star’s For Second Harvest, a charity concert that raised money for the Second Harvest food bank. “I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” Hunt said, surprising the crowd, who erupted into cheers.
“My heart definitely a lot harder some days since I left that small town,” Hunt told the crowd. He explained his feeling of gratitude since his daughter was born; and that he’s happy to have been a part of country music for the past decade.
Hunt and Fowler have had a rocky relationship, over five years of marriage, and years of off-on dating, before that. She called off a divorce, for which she had filed, earlier this year.