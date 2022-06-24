SAM HUNT RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Sam Hunt has released a new single called “Water Under the Bridge.” He co-wrote the song about a place and time in his youth. Sam tells us: “It’s a song that is literally about ‘Water Under The Bridge’ but it’s really about that little place that most small towns have. In my case, it was a little hangout spot down by the river up under an old backroad, and we used to gather up there – folks have been gathering up there long before we came along and I’m sure still gathering up there now – but on Friday and Saturday night go out there to have a good time, let our hair down a little bit, get into a little bit of trouble. We made a lot of memories out there.”
“Water Under the Bridge” follows Sam’s latest Number One hit “23.”
He performs tonight (Friday, June 25th) at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar, CA.
