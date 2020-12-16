Sam Hunt Indicted On DUI Charges from Last November
Getty Images
A grand jury in Nashville indicted Sam Hunt on charges of DUI and an open container violation last week. The charges stem back to his arrest for DUI in November of last year.
Sam was allegedly driving the wrong way on the city’s Ellington Parkway around 4 a.m. when citizens began calling 911. After being pulled over, the singer failed sobriety tests, which were captured on a Metro Nashville Police Department dash cam. According to The Tennessean, Sam’s blood alcohol level was 0.173, well over the legal limit of 0.08.
Following the incident, Sam apologized on social media writing, “It was a poor and selfish decision, and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”