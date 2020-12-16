      Weather Alert

Sam Hunt Indicted On DUI Charges from Last November

Dec 16, 2020 @ 9:24am
Getty Images

A grand jury in Nashville indicted Sam Hunt on charges of DUI and an open container violation last week. The charges stem back to his arrest for DUI in November of last year.
Sam was allegedly driving the wrong way on the city’s Ellington Parkway around 4 a.m. when citizens began calling 911. After being pulled over, the singer failed sobriety tests, which were captured on a Metro Nashville Police Department dash cam. According to The Tennessean, Sam’s blood alcohol level was 0.173, well over the legal limit of 0.08.
Following the incident, Sam apologized on social media writing, “It was a poor and selfish decision, and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

TAGS
Sam Hunt
Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
The Rialto Square Theatre Wins ACM Nomination & Becomes Set for Fox TV Show
Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
Ohio Man Now Facing Federal Charges in Connection to Wilmington Teens Abduction
SOS: Will You Provide a Little Christmas Cheer for a Sailor at Great Lakes?