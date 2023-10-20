98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sam Hunt gets personal in “Came the Closest”

October 20, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt has released his new song, “Came the Closest.”

Penned by Sam, Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally, the introspective number has Sam pondering how he’s failed to be the man his romantic partner wanted.

“‘Cause I always gotta know what’s behind the other door/ I’m never gonna be that straight-laced Sunday morning man you were lookin’ for/ Nobody’s ever tied me down in a clapboard house/ With some kids and a bed of roses/ But you came the closest,” Sam confesses in the chorus.

“Came the Closest” is Sam’s latest release and follows “Women in My Life,” “Walmart” and his new single, “Outskirts,” which is making its way up the country charts.

Tickets for Sam’s Outskirts Tour 2024 are on sale now at samhunt.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts