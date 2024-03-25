98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sam Hunt drops Johnny Cash-inspired “Locked Up” video

March 25, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Universal Music Group Nashville

Sam Hunt walked in Johnny Cash‘s shoes in the music video for his new song, “Locked Up.”

Inspired by Johnny’s 1968 Johnny Cash performance at Folsom State Prison, the visualizer follows Sam as he performs for inmates at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee. Sam’s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, also guest stars on the video as his onscreen companion. 

“The night I got locked up, everything went wrong/ The night I got messed up, should’ve just stayed home/ Pickеd up my phone, what can I say?/ Well, I thought that you’d walk away/ But you stood by your man, Tammy Wynettе/ It hit the fan, you could’ve just quit/ Nah, but you showed me love/ You didn’t go when the goin’ got tough, the night I got locked up,” Sam sings in the autobiographical chorus. 

“Locked Up” was preceded by “Came the Closest,” “Women in My Life” and “Outskirts,” which is now in the top five of the country charts.

Tickets to Sam’s ongoing Outskirts Tour are available now at samhunt.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?

Recent Posts