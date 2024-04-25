98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Sam Hunt didn’t think “Outskirts” would hit #1

April 25, 2024 11:45AM CDT
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

“Outskirts” may have hit #1 this week, but did you know Sam Hunt once thought it’d never reach the peak of the country charts?

In a press interview ahead of his latest achievement, Sam shared that he was worried that he’d not get to lock in his milestone 10th chart-topper.

“It is always as special because you’ll have one, and then immediately you’ll think, ‘Could I have another one?’” says Sam. “When ‘Outskirts’ had a slow start, I thought, ‘Well, maybe I’ll never hit 10.’ I was already coming to terms with not reaching that number.”

He continues, “I remember folks told me back in the day, ‘You really haven’t solidified a career that you can tour on with longevity until you have 10 number-ones.’”

With “Outskirts” being his milestone 10th #1, Sam’s grateful to fans and country radio for their support.

“It was a slow burn there for a while but Outskirts has had wind in its sails these last few weeks. It’s the #1 song at Country Radio right now. Thank you to everyone at radio for all your support and everyone who has been in my corner helping make it happen,” Sam shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

You can find “Outskirts” on Sam’s latest EP, Locked Up, out now.

