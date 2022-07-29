Sam Hunt Canceled Performance In Canada

Sam Hunt recently announced that he will not be performing in Canada due to ‘government restrictions’. Sam said, “Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5th.” He continued, “We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it’s now apparent that won’t happen. Boots & Hearts Music Festival has secured a great replacement, and we all hope you can continue to have a great weekend in Burl’s Creek.” Jake Owen will be taking Sam Hunt’s place at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival.
Sam Hunt has unintentionally but happily boosted support and interest in endangered sea turtles with his “Save The Ridley” vintage T-shirt which he wore in his latest video for “Water Under the Bridge.” According to Sam’s publicist, Sea turtle rescue and rehab facility, Sea Turtle, Inc., located in South Texas, has received so much outreach and interest in the shirt they are bringing it back into production for a limited time.
Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts support Sea Turtle Inc’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured sea turtles, educate the public, and assist with conservation efforts.
“Water Under the Bridge” is the followup to Sam’s recent eighth Number One hit “23.”
FAST FACTS
CHECK IT OUT