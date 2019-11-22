Sam Hunt Arrested For DUI
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Sam Hunt attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Sam Hunt was released from a Nashville jail on $2,500 bond yesterday (Thursday, Nov. 21st) morning after being arrested several hours earlier for DUI and driving with an open container. According to a police report, Sam was driving the wrong way down the road and swerving in and out of his lane. There were two empty beers next to him when police pulled him over, and when asked for his license, Sam reportedly tried to hand the officer his credit card and passport. He failed a sobriety field test and Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN reports his blood alcohol content was .173. The legal limit is .08.
Sam is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 17th. Here’s the complete story and mugshot from WKRN-TV.