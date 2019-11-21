Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in Nashville
ABC RadioSam Hunt was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with DUI, according to ABC’s Nashville affiliate, WKRN.
Police stopped the country superstar after someone reported a vehicle driving the wrong way on Ellington Parkway in East Nashville. At the time, Sam was alone in the car with two empty beer cans by his side, according to the police report.
Tests reveal Hunt had a blood alcohol level of .173. He was booked intro Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. CT, and released around 9 a.m. on $2,500 bond. He’s due back in court on January 17.
