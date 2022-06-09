SAM HUNT AND WIFE WELCOMED DAUGHTER LAST MONTH

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have been parents for a “couple of weeks” now, according to Sam, who told the audience at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert in Nashville on Tuesday (June 7th) night that they welcomed a baby girl named Lucy Lu last month, People.com reports. No other details about the baby have been released.
In a video captured by Mayhem Media, Sam went on to say, “I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart’s definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years.”
Sam and Hannah Lee filed for divorce earlier this year but recently called it off.
