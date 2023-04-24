SAM HUNT AND WIFE EXPECTING SECOND CHILD

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are expecting their second child. Sam shared the news on stage during his concert in Las Vegas on Friday (April 21st), Entertainment Tonight reports. The couple are already parents to 10-month-old daughter Lucy.

According to a source, Sam added that his wife and daughter were with him in Las Vegas for the weekend, as he performed a second show at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday (April 22nd).

There are no details yet on the pregnancy, including the baby’s due date.

