Sam Hunt added to the Breland & Friends lineup

March 30, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Todd Owyoung/NBC

It’s going to be a “House Party” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Sam Hunt has been added to the list of performers for Breland‘s upcoming Breland & Friends concert on April 4.

“Thought I was done? Nahhhh, my buddy @SamHuntMusic always comes through,” Breland tweeted. “BRELAND & Friends is gonna be wild!! Grab those tickets for both the show and the livestream and we’ll see ya there.”

Sam joins the lineup of star-studded performers, which includes Breland, Alana SpringsteenAshley CookeDanielle BradberyGary LevoxIngrid AndressNate SmithTemecula RoadTenille Townes and Tyler Hubbard.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Nashville’s Oasis Center and its mission to help local at-risk youth.

To purchase in-person tickets to Breland & Friends, visit AXS’ website. Fans across the world can also watch this one-night-only event by getting livestream tickets on Mandolin.

