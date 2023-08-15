Sam-Fam: Sam Hunt Rolls with his Whole Family on Tour in That Bus

Sam Hunt On Tour Life With Pregnant Wife Hannah And Daughter Lucy, Prepping For Baby No. 2

Sam Hunt is touring with the women in his life! The 35-year-old singer is on tour with his pregnant wife and 1-year-old daughter.

Hunt told ET that he had compartmentalized his work and home life and now enjoys his wife on the road with him. “I love having them out here because there’s so much downtime during the day,” the “Body Like a Back Road” singer says. “I would be missing so much, you know, we’re going three, four or five days at a time sometimes. And she [Lucy] is developing so quickly right now.”

Hunt explained that his wife and daughter have “taken over” his bus, but he wouldn’t have it any other way as he enjoys spending time with them on the road.

