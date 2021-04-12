      Weather Alert

SAM ADAMS BUYING BEER FOR COVID-19 VACCINE RECIPIENTS:

Apr 12, 2021 @ 9:17am
Sam Adams is offering a beer on them if you get the coronavirus vaccine. The Boston-based brewery announced the promotion last week, and beginning today (April 12th), the brand says it will send $7 through Cash App for a beer to anyone who posts a photo of their vaccination sticker or bandage to Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #ShotForSam. The promotion is open to U.S. residents ages 21 and up, and the giveaway closes May 15th, or until 10,000 eligible entries are received. Sam Adams also says the promotion is intended to encourage people to support the bars and restaurants they love. (Fox)

