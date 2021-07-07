Sales Tax From Marijuana In Illinois Skyrocketing

The state finished the previous fiscal year with more than $317 million in cannabis taxes. That far eclipsed the $52.7 million the state collected for the previous year with just six months worth of sales. More than a third of the revenue goes to the state’s general revenue fund. Ten percent goes to the state’s backlog of unpaid bills. A quarter of every cannabis tax dollar goes to community groups in certain areas. Total sales for May were nearly $116.4 million. That’s nearly $1.5 million more than was sold in April.