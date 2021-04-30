What Salary Makes People Happy?
A study (Purdue University/University of Virginia) found that there may be a perfect salary for achieving personal fulfillment. The idea was to figure out at which salary range adults were best able to happily manage their work/life balance. Putting a number on that sort of thing is difficult, but the researchers managed to figure it out. The study concluded that happiness will cost about $95,000 annually.
Researchers were careful to note that this figure applies only to individuals and attempts to measure happiness over the course of a person’s entire life. Day-to-day happiness seems to cost less. Still, the findings are a bit concerning given that the average American household only takes in about $68,000 annually (as of 2021).