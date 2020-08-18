      Weather Alert

Saint Motel goes rollerskating in new “Preach” video

Aug 18, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Credit: Catie LaffoonSaint Motel has premiered the video for the band’s latest single, “Preach.”

The clip, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube, finds frontman A/J Jackson dancing in an empty warehouse while surrounded by face shield-wearing rollerskaters. Jackson also co-directed the video.

“Preach” will appear on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 2, the second installment in Saint Motel’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album trilogy. It’s due out September 18.

Part 1, which features the single “Van Horn,” was released last October.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again