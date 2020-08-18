Saint Motel goes rollerskating in new “Preach” video
Credit: Catie LaffoonSaint Motel has premiered the video for the band’s latest single, “Preach.”
The clip, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube, finds frontman A/J Jackson dancing in an empty warehouse while surrounded by face shield-wearing rollerskaters. Jackson also co-directed the video.
“Preach” will appear on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 2, the second installment in Saint Motel’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album trilogy. It’s due out September 18.
Part 1, which features the single “Van Horn,” was released last October.
By Josh Johnson
