Saint Jhn reveals his hit record “Roses” was written for Beyoncé

SAINt JHN admits his global hit record, "Roses," was originally written for Beyoncé.
In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the Brooklyn rap-crooner and songwriter said someone from Bey’s team got word to him that “Beyoncé’s looking for ideas.”
Despite the song’s “dark, aggressive, and big” tone, JHN said his mindset in 2016 was to write something Bey had ‘s had never done before, something “revolutionary for what she was working on at the time.”
“You hear “Roses” and it’s ignorant but it’s beautiful,” said SAINt JHN. “However it happened they passed and I had to put it out because…its too good. If you believe in it, bet on yourself.”
“I’m a real life artist, which means I put the art first even when it means I suffer even if when means I take a loss financially or I take a loss visably,” JHN continued. “If the art lives, its [will] live forever. Imma be all right. My skin [will still] be smooth. My teeth [will still be] straight. I [will] bounce back. I ain’t worried.”
SAINt JHN has been in go mode since dropping his third collection of music, While the World Was Burning, earlier this month, which features two “Roses” remixes and collaborations with DaBaby, Kehlani, Kanye West and more.
Jhn also mentioned he’s working on new music and a few movie soundtracks, including a Kanye West-executive produced album featuring Jamaican dancehall artist Buju Banton.
“Oh I almost forgot, Ye wants to produce an album…[with] me, him and Buju [Banton] together,” Jhn said. “He wants to executive produce. Maybe he’ll do the next one or the one after that but we’re doing a bunch of stuff now and we’re trying figure out where it all lands. All the while I’m focused on While the World Was Burning.”
By Rachel George
