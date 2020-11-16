SAINt JHN drops a visual for his latest 'While the World Was Burning' single, “Sucks to Be You”

Lede CompanyAhead of his new album, which drops Friday, SAINt JHN delivers a visual for his latest single, “Sucks to Be You.”
The Brooklyn singer and rapper reflects on his life and career, while projecting his powerful vocals over the track’s spacey trap beat.
“This story don’t start off great, I’m a gorilla goin’ ape, I’m just a street [dude] tryna make it to a milli in all the wrong ways,” raps SAINt. “I’m runnin’ all the long plays, they said I was born the wrong shade/ I shoulda made it five years ago, my [guy], I was really born late.”
SAINt describes the song an “autobiographical story” detailing “how the fractured child became a whole person.”
“On this one, I’d like to introduce myself,” he said as MTV’s Push Artist of the Month. “My name is SAINt JHN, and it was [messed] up. It was rough. It was crazy. So let me tell you how I got here.”
SAINt JHN’s third collection of music, While the World Was Burning, arrives Friday, Nov. 20th, boasting appearances from Kehlani, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert and more, as well as his singles “Gorgeous” and the “Roses” remix featuring Future.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.