Safety tips for travel and Metra information for today’s getaway

The Thanksgiving getaway is underway. Make sure you fill your gas tank and check fluids and tire pressure before hitting the road. Another good thing to do is bring a phone charger, first aid kit, flashlight, blanket, snacks and water. Triple-A is predicting that 54-million Americans will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, mostly by car. Here in the Chicago area, Metra will be operating early getaway trains on all lines this afternoon, except for the Heritage Corridor Line, and some mines may cut some later trains. Make sure to check the schedule.