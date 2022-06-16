Safety Awareness Week Tips

Today is safety awareness day, here’s some tips to keep you safe.
Stay hydrated and take regular breaks.
Our bodies depend on water for survival. Water helps your body maintain its temperature, lubricate your joints, and remove waste. It can be hard to meet your hydration goals each day but following some of the tips below can put you on the path for success.
Hydrate before you even start working. Begin your day with a tall glass of water.
Learn the signs of dehydration. Monitor for dizziness, fatigue, lack of focus, dry skin, and a rapid heartbeat. Give these symptoms the respect they deserve and take a break to rehydrate. Most of us have an instinct to push through but that instinct is one of the worst things that you can do. Recognize the signs and take action!
Pair fluids with Electrolytes. In demanding jobs, drinking water may not be enough to replenish what we’ve lost. Adding sodium and potassium to your fluids is a good idea, as those are the electrolytes we lose often through sweat.
Take your breaks. While you might think that you don’t need to set aside time to drink water, it’s easy for the day to slip away when you’re busy working.