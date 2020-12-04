Sad but Hu: Mongolian rockers cover Metallica single
Credit: E. AltankhuyagIn news that’s certainly not sad but is definitely true, The Hu has released a cover of the Metallica song “Sad but True.”
The Mongolian rockers transform the Black Album single with their signature sound, which combines elements of traditional Mongolian folk music and throat singing with hard rock and heavy metal. You can listen to the cover now via digital platforms
“Like millions of people around the world, Metallica has been a huge influence and inspiration for us as music fans and musicians,” The Hu says. “We admire their 40 years of relentless touring and the timeless, unique music they have created.”
The band adds, “It is an honor to show them our respect and gratitude by recording a version of ‘Sad but True’ in our language and in the style of The Hu.”
The Hu has been bringing that style to rock radio this past year with songs including “Wolf Totem,” featuring Papa Roach‘s Jacoby Shaddix, and “Yuve Yuve Yu” featuring From Ashes to New.
By Josh Johnson
