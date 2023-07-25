Ryan Reynolds Is Bringing Alf Back For His Maximum Effort Channel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Ryan Reynolds attends the FYC Red Carpet For FX’s “Welcome To Wrexham” at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds is bringing Alf back to the small-screen. The Canadian actor is bringing back another classic but in a new way after disclosing that he and his production firm, Maximum Effort, were working on a Biker Mice from Mars revival.

Reynolds, along with Alf creator Paul Fusco and Shout! Studios, announced on Monday that they would be bringing the well-known alien back to television as part of some sponsored segments on the Maximum Effort Channel, which is accessible on platforms like Fubo, Amazon Freeview, or Tubi.

Ryan said, “At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining. Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”

Which iconic character from the ’80s was your favorite growing up and why?