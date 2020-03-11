Ryan Newman Opens Up About Crash On ‘Today’ Show
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Ryan Newman appeared on Wednesday’s Today show for his first sit-down interview since his near-deadly crash at Daytona.
Newman called his survival and recovery a “miracle on so many levels”. He says he was unconscious in his car and was later diagnosed with a bruised brain.
As for what’s next, Newman says he’s eager to return to the racetrack as soon as he’s cleared, but wouldn’t give a timetable for when that might happen.